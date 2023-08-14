AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 5.6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 1,507,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,209,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.