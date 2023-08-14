Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $193.50

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 814,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,670 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $49,996,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $174.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

