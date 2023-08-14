AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
AppTech Payments stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
