AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

AppTech Payments stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

