Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of APRE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
