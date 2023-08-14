Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APRE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

