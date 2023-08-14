Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

