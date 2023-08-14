Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Aramark Stock Down 0.8 %

ARMK stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,600,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

