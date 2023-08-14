Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $16.58

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.12. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 321,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 40.29 and a quick ratio of 40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 115,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 115.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.