Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

