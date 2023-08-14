Archer Investment Corp Buys 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.90. The stock had a trading volume of 806,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

