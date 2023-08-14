Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.55. 71,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,053. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.