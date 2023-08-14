Archer Investment Corp Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.58 on Monday, reaching $839.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $867.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

