Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,295 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.29. 45,910 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

