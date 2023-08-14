Archer Investment Corp Sells 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,659. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.54. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.