Archer Investment Corp Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.30. 363,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,778. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
