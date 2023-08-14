Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARQT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.