Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARBKL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.77%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

