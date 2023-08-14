Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 500,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,542,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.44.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

