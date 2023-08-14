Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $4.85. 204,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,115. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 841.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.