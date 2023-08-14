Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.5 %
Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $4.85. 204,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,115. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 841.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.