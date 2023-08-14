Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0600 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $93.25 million and $15.33 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

