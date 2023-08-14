Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) PT Raised to $26.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATMU opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,652,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,780,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,992,000.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

