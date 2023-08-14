AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of AtriCure worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $51.46 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

