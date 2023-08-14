Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AWX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.28.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
