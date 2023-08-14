AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 146,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,325. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $462.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.47.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

