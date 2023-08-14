Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 147,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 68,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.