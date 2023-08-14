Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 14.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 124,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 278,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

