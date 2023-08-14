Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,825,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,683. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.