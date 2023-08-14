Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.82. 606,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

