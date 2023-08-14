Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,347,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.13. 11,279,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

