Ballast Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

WMT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.42. 2,359,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

