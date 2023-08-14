Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 9,197 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.14. 252,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

