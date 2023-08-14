Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,406,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.88 and its 200-day moving average is $236.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.