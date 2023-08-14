Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.53. 7,458,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

