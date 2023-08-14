Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ META traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $304.87. 9,939,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,387,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

