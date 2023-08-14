Barrington Research Boosts Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target to $27.00

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. 59,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $20.48.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,298.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,053 shares of company stock worth $633,398 over the last three months. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

