Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Baxter International by 95.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.49%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

