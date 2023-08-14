BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 186,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $69,765 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCBP traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

