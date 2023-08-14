BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $62.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.84.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.50%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
