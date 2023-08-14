BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $62.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.50%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

