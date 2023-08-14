BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

