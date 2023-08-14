Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $826,325.90 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.