Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $209.08 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.37 or 0.06276063 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,854,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,434,857 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

