Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 24th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $15.22 on Monday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

