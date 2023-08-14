BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.60. 232,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

