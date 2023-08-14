Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a market cap of C$397,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88.
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
