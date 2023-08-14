BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Down 39.3% in July

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.73. 26,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

