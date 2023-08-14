biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Up 46.5% in July

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 675,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in biote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. biote has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.34. biote had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that biote will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of biote in a research note on Monday.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

