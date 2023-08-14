Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.
Biotricity Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Biotricity stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.47. 61,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,187. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.34. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
