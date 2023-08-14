Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Biotricity Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Biotricity stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.47. 61,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,187. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.34. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

Biotricity Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

