Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
