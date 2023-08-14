Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $12.18. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 3,642 shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of Bitdeer Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

