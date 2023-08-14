BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.15

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 116.2% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $2.64 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.14855077 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $396.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

