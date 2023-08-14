Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Increased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

